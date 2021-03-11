Nigeria: Enugu Takes Delivery of Covid-19 Vaccines

The consignment is meant for the three states of Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra, an official says.

Enugu State Government on Wednesday took delivery of an undisclosed quantity of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccines arrived at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu State, through a cargo airline, Allied Air, Flight 5N-JRT by 2:44 p.m.

The Head of UNICEF, Enugu Field Office, Ibrahim Conteh, who received the consignment, said he was delighted the vaccines had finally arrived the South-east.

Mr Conteh said the vaccines would be used to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the area.

He said the consignment was for the three states of Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra, adding that more were expected soon.

He said UNICEF was involved in the procurement, shipment and distribution of the vaccines. The reception of the vaccines was an indication that help was on the way, he added.

Mr Conteh said the vaccines would be stored in cold chains and other facilities used for immunisation.

Also, the Health Specialist, UNICEF Enugu Field Office, Ifeyinwa Anyanyo, said the vaccines were meant for frontline healthcare workers in the state.

Mrs Anyanyo said each person would be expected to take two doses at four to 12 weeks intervals.

Elated

Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Emmanuel Ikechukwu, said he was happy the vaccines had finally arrived in the state.

Mr Ikechukwu, who took delivery of the consignments meant for the state, said the vaccines worked best with the non-pharmaceutical measures.

The commissioner said the first batch of the vaccines were meant for frontline healthcare workers and elderly persons with underlying illnesses.

He said the distribution of the vaccines would be done in four phases "for it to get to every resident of the state."

Mr Ikechukwu, however, said he was yet to confirm the quantity allotted to the state in the first phase.

He said the cost of the vaccine was shared between the state government, federal government and their partners.

"We commend the efforts of our partners who have been with us since the outbreak of the pandemic," Mr Ikechukwu said.

Delegations from Anambra and Ebonyi states were on ground to receive their consignments, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

(NAN)