Tanzania: Zuchu - I Did Not Sleep My Way to to the Top

Tanzanian songstress Zuchu has refuted allegations that she slept her way to stardom in the country's music industry.

Speaking to Wasafi TV, Zuchu said she has earned her place in the industry because of her talent and efforts.

"Until where I am today, I have never slept with anyone in the music industry. Never not a producer, not a promoter, not a DJ... Never! Until where I am now, no one has even held my hands without my consent," she said.

The hit maker, however, acknowledged that such unfortunate incidences happen in the music industry, especially with female artistes.

"It's possible and people don't even fear. This happens mostly with women," she revealed.

Zuchu came into the limelight last year after being signed by Diamond Platnumz to his label WCB. Since then, she has released hit after hit, among them her most recent song 'Sukari'.

She has been romantically linked to her boss Diamond, however, she said that she respects and maintains a working professional relationship with him and other WCB bosses.

"A lot of people don't understand my relationship with my boss, I still fear him but people think we are so close because of the pictures we have taken together. But I have set boundaries with all my bosses, I can't even share personal information with them. I respect them, that's the boundary I have for them," Zuchu added.