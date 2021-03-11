Ethiopia: Report On War in Ethiopia's Tigray Province Undermines Peace Efforts in the Region

document

Ethiopia's ambassador to South Africa has strenuously objected to a report carried in Daily Maverick and first published in print in DM168.

(NB: We stand by our reporting - Editor)

I am writing this letter in reaction to the Daily Maverick article "Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town intervenes to prevent Rwanda-like genocide in Ethiopia" by Peter Fabricius that appeared online on 7 March 2021 and in DM168 on 6 March.

It is regrettable that the author failed to include the views of the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Republic of South Africa when it reported on the matter that pertains to the government and the people of Ethiopia.

It is more perplexing that the correspondent failed to recognise the need to solicit our opinion (as well as the opinion of others who could have offered a more balanced view) on this matter while we have been working closely on other issues regarding Ethiopia, the Horn region and the continent at large.

The Ethiopian government embarked on law-enforcement operations in Tigray regional state after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) unleashed heinous attacks on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) on 4...