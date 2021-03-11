South Africa: Mixed South African Economic Signals As Business Confidence Falters

11 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index (BCI) faltered again this quarter, highlighting the perilous state of South Africa's economy. But the February reading of the BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index (BETI) suggests some green shoots.

Seven out of 10 senior South African business executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions. This is according to the latest RMB BCI, which is based on a survey of around 1,300 executives. The BCI declined to 35 from 40 in the previous quarter, when six out of 10 executives were bearish about the local business environment.

RMB said the survey "was conducted mainly during the second half of February when the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 infections had passed, and certain restrictions (such as the complete ban on alcohol sales and access to beaches) were already lifted. Load-shedding was also less pronounced during the survey period. That confidence failed to improve further is therefore telling."

"Confidence fell across all the five sectors making up the RMB/BER BCI. Retail saw the biggest decline, followed by manufacturing and new vehicle dealers. Sentiment among building contractors and wholesale traders deteriorated slightly. Except for the wholesale trade, confidence in every other sector remained well below the 50-point neutral...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

