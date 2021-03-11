Liberia: President Weah Memorializes the Dead On Decoration Day

As Liberians at home and abroad commemorate yet another Decoration Day when we remember the dead, I extend my utmost condolences and support to every family who must once again grapple with the sad reality that their loved ones have departed this world.

But as we remember those that have predeceased us, let us not lose sight of the fact that the country they left honors their memories so much that a day was set aside by our forebears to pay them a tribute.

I therefore urge everyone visiting their relatives' graves or memorial edifices to do so in peace and dignity.

We have all got a duty to respect the dead; for the way a community treats its fallen heroes and heroines shows how much it values itself.

May God Bless Us All.

Blessed decoration day to all Liberians at home and abroad.

H.E. George Manneh Weah

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA