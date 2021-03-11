Sudan: Protest Against RSF Presence in South Darfur

10 March 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Geneina / Saraf Omra — People from Gireida, South Darfur, organised a sit-in and several marches, demanding the implementation of 16 demands, including the removal of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) from the area and the dismissal of the South Darfur wali (governor).

The marches took place in neighbourhoods and camps for the displaced where recently homes were burned and innocent people were killed and wounded. Two months ago, at least 15 people were killed and 34 others were injured during tribal clashes between Masalit farmers and Fallata herders in Gireida.

The protesters demanded that the state authorities end the systematic killings, the repeated attacks, and ethnic discrimination in South Darfur. They want the state authorities to prosecute criminals, form an international investigation committee into the recent violence, compensate those affected by recent arson attacks, recover looted property, enforce the rule of law, and provide shelter material for the newly displaced.

The protesters stressed that displaced people must be enabled to return to their villages and engage in agricultural, pastoral and commercial activities.

In North Darfur, the Fur and Tama tribes in Saraf Omra locality, North Darfur, signed an agreement to end all hostilities. The agreement was signed under the supervision of Gen El Nour Ahmed Adam ('El Guobah'), Commander of the Peace Shield Forces of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and Colonel Nasser Amin Bashir of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF).

Gen El Guobah said in press statements that the agreement is "the culmination of efforts made by the Saraf Omra Security Committee". He said that the agreement confirms "a keenness and commitment that will allow North Darfur to turn the page of the past and move to a future with tolerant and peace-loving hearts".

Fur leader Omda Abakoura Mohamed praised the North Darfur state leadership following the violent events of Saraf Omra. He called on everyone to end the fighting, and said that "the rule of law must be imposed so that peace and stability will prevail in the whole of the country".

The leader of the Tama tribe, Mohamed Sharif Osman, affirmed his tribe's commitment to the agreement. There is a need to respond to the grievances of those affected by the events and to establish the rule of law, he added.

