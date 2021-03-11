Nigeria: Covid-19 - We've Received 50,000 Doses of Astrazeneca Vaccines - Cross River Health Commissioner

Calabar — No fewer than 50, 840 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday arrived Calabar, the Cross River State capital to assist health workers tackle the spread of Coronavirus pandemic which has killed many around the globe.

The vaccines landed at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport aboard a CACOVID pivate jet with vaccines received chairman of Cross River State COVID-19 Tasksforce / Response Team Chairman who doubles as state Commissioner for Health alongside speaker of the state house of Assembly, Eteng Williams.

In remarks shotly after receiving the vaccines, Edu who confirmed the doses stated that the facility required to store the coronavirus vaccines is ready stressing that the vaccines would be stored in a cold chain.

The health commissioner maintained that the vaccination shall commence immediately with the front health workers who are predominately at risk with some other strategic leaders in the state.

According to Edu, "We have received 53,840 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and have already compiled the list of health workers in Cross River State and will start with the health workers and strategic leaders.

"The vaccines will be stored in the cold chain equipment which we presently do have in the state.

"We are beginning with the health workers and strategic leaders so as to remove any form of political or class attachment to it",

The COVID-19 taskforce chairman stressed that the vaccines have been received in the cold boxes alongside all the medical consumables and assessories which will be required to administer the vaccine.

In her remarks, Director General of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency Dr. Janet Ekpeyong, stated that the state is fully prepared for the vaccines adding that all the LGAs have storage equipment which are in good shap for vaccines storage..

Ekpeyong stressed that the level of sensitization and awareness is very high and hope the people will match this by coming out to get the vaccine.

Also speaking at the occasion, Julius Idoko,who is the state Coordinator for National Primary Healthcare Development Agency who came alongside with the logistics committee that will take charge of the cold store is in place stated that the vaccines have been handed over to the state.

Idoko stressed that the Solar Direct Guide (SDG) is available and assured the people of the state that that with facilities on ground, the vaccines would be preserved for use.