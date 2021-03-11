Nigeria: Navy Launches Operation Against Sea Pirates, Illegal Bunkering in N/Delta

11 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Osa Okhomina

Authorities of the Central Naval Command (CNC) of the Nigerian Navy has launched a security operation in the Niger Delta region code named "Cold Water" to tackle maritime insecurity including sea piracy, crude oil theft and kidnapping along the creeks and waterways of the region.

According to the field officer commanding the Central Naval Command, Real Admiral Saidu Garba, who flagged off the exercise, the overall objective is to work towards fulfilling the CNC mandate of securing the nation's maritime space.

He said the exercise scenario is predicated on the most prevalent maritime threats occurring within the CNC area of operations and so it was expected to ensure that the Navy sustained its presence at sea, within the creeks and on land.

He said part of the exercise would enable Naval personnel conduct mobile patrols operation to check the activities of criminals involved in piracy, kidnapping, sea robbery and illegal bunkering.

