Nigeria: Govt Okays N500m for Road Project in Delta, to Construct Power Sub-Stations in Kano, Benue

11 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA- Isaiah

The federal government has approved the sum of N500 million as variation for the completion of a road project in Delta State, Southern Nigeria.

The council also approved the construction of three power sub-stations, two in Kano State and one in Benue State to boost power supply in the states.

Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and his power counterpart, Engr Mamman Sale, disclosed this to State House Correspondents yesterday after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa.

Akpabio said the construction of the road is a project of the Niger-Delta Ministry, which has already attained 97 percent completion.

"The Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs presented two memos today at the federal executive council and both were approved. One was just augmentation or a variation of the contract for the construction of guru-ogiabene road in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

"The road is about 18.7 kilometres and the initial contract price was about N8.5 billion and with the variation price today, the contract price is now about N9 billion and the Federal executive Council today approved that variation," he said.

While approving the construction of the power stations, the Council also approved the extension of transmission lines in Umuahia, Abia State and Mbano, Imo State.

Minister of Power, Mamman Sale said the cost for the extension of the transmission lines in Abia and Imo states is $506,324.40 plus N34,034,000 local content.

On the amount for the construction of three sub-stations in Zaki-Biam, Benue State is $8.6 million while the local content is N2.08 billion. For Bichi and Kanyi in Kano State is $9.6 million plus N1.7 billion local Content and $9.5 million plus N1.7 billion respectively.

On why the ministry was embarking on new projects, the minister said, "There has not been any problem so far. But we just have to expand the national grid for sustainable supply of electricity and also to improve capacity. That is all."

Coroborating Sale's position, minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said, "You see, before now, there's been complaints that more power is being produced compared to what is being wheeled out.

"So, what he has been doing recently, is to improve the capacity of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to transmit more power. So, all these contracts you heard of is about improving the capacity of the TCN so that when this electricity is produced, it will get to our homes."

