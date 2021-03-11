Nigeria: Katsina Receives 107, 540 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

11 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Godwin Enna

Katsina — The Katsina state government, has officially took delivery of 107,540 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine last night.

The Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Shamsudeen Yahaya, confirmed arrival of the vaccine in a text message last night, saying, "COVID 19 Vaccine has arrived Katsina tonight, 107, 540 doses."

LEADERSHIP gathered that government officials alongside other senior staff of the PHCDA and health workers assembled at the Umaru Musa Yar'adu'a International airport where they took delivery of the vaccine.

