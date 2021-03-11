Namibia: Breaking - Confusion Over Air Nam Employee Payments

THE Namibia Cabin Crew Union (NCCU) through its lawyer Henry Shimutwikeni asked minister of finance Iipumbu Shiimi to explain why Air Namibia's liquidators, Bruni & McLaren, notified employees they would receive their last salary at the end of this month.

During the voluntary liquidation announcement last month, Shiimi told Air Namibia employees they would receive pay cheques for up to 12 months, following the closure of the airline.

Bruni & McLaren, who were appointed recently, has also informed workers they should submit claims if they feel they are entitled to any other funds.

The NCCU wants Shiimi to indicate when the government plans to make payment for the remaining months.