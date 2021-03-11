Namibia: Breaking - Confusion Over Air Nam Employee Payments

10 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

THE Namibia Cabin Crew Union (NCCU) through its lawyer Henry Shimutwikeni asked minister of finance Iipumbu Shiimi to explain why Air Namibia's liquidators, Bruni & McLaren, notified employees they would receive their last salary at the end of this month.

During the voluntary liquidation announcement last month, Shiimi told Air Namibia employees they would receive pay cheques for up to 12 months, following the closure of the airline.

Bruni & McLaren, who were appointed recently, has also informed workers they should submit claims if they feel they are entitled to any other funds.

The NCCU wants Shiimi to indicate when the government plans to make payment for the remaining months.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Assessing Cameroon President Paul Biya's 38 Years in Power

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.