Sudan: Member of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Idris Warns of 'Proliferation of Arms, Militiamen in Darfur'

Khartoum / Darfur — Member of Sudan's Sovereignty Council and head of the Revolutionary Front, Dr El Hadi Idris, has warned of the dangers of delaying the implementation of the provisions of the peace agreement, especially the security arrangements, pointing to the large proliferation of weapons in Darfur.

At a press conference in Khartoum on Tuesday following a 45-day visit to the states of Darfur, he said that "the delay in implementing security arrangements with the state's failure to fulfil its obligations towards these [armed] movements' forces could lead to problems in control, which could lead to security risks". Idris praised "the discipline of the armed movements' forces".

He asserts that there are movements claiming to sign the peace agreement in South and Central Darfur, however "the leaders of the security services cannot distinguish between the signed and non-signatory movements".

He noted the proliferation of militiamen in a number of towns and cities, especially in Nyala, Zalingei, and Kabkabiya.

And he warned of "the massive proliferation of armed intruders who travel regularly and carry out assassinations and violations".

'Military ranks for sale'

He also referred to "the widespread sale of military ranks from the rank of major general and below," describing some of them as "fraudsters".

He reported that tribal conflicts represent the biggest challenges, referring to what happened in El Geneina, Gireida, and Saraf Omra, and accused the North Darfur authorities of being lenient in the issue of Saraf Omra, not taking the necessary moves, and not adhering to norms and recognising historical rights.

The Member of the Sovereignty Council noted the deterioration of humanitarian services and development conditions in the cities and camps of Darfur.

He pointed to the lack of services and the lack of food after the international organisations left. He described the conditions of education and health as "miserable" and cautioned that "the police lack the simplest capabilities".

Idris lamented "a significant decline in the telecommunications sector," and the lack of a Sudanese company to service roads in most areas of Darfur.

He criticised the lack of asphalt roads between cities such as Nyala and El Fasher, and the lack of roads to link the localities, besides the lack of infrastructure for the private sector.

Justice

Idris stressed that justice is one of the most important demands of the citizens and displaced people of Darfur.

He explained that during the visit, they faced urgent demands to hand over the perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity [deposed dictator Omar Al Bashir et al - ed] to the International Criminal Court (ICC). he indicated the government's commitment to cooperating with the ICC and for criminals to appear before the court, and considered the visit of ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to Darfur "an unprecedented event.

Idris noted in conclusion that during their visit, the delegation visited localities, camps for the displaced, leaders of the Native Administration, families of martyrs, freedom and change, resistance committees, the gathering of professionals, and armed struggle movements.