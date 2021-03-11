Zimbabwe: 'Hygiene Key in Pandemic Fight'

11 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere

Government has said poor hygiene largely seen in public spaces of most urban areas is a threat to a successful fight against Covid-19.

Zimbabwe has won plaudits from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the way it has responded to the global pandemic.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro told The Herald that poor hygiene has the potential of negating recorded successes.

"Poor hygiene and all this uncollected garbage we are seeing is a threat to the country's fight against Covid-19. It also has the potential to cause outbreaks for diseases like typhoid and cholera."

"President Mnangagwa knows the importance of hygiene that is why he championed clean up campaigns, unfortunately they were affected by Covid-19," said Dr Mangwiro.

He appealed to local authorities to play their part in improving hygiene especially in urban areas, reminding that the level of neglect being witnessed was a health threat.

Local authorities have been found wanting in terms of service delivery and calls have been coming from different sections for them to up their game.

"We appeal to local authorities to play their part in improving hygiene, the current situation is terrible and can give us big problems.

"We do not want a situation where we will see another spike in infections when we have the capacity to avert it," said Dr Mangwiro.

Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa read the Covid-19 riot act this week when she said if cases start rising, the lockdown will be reviewed.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.