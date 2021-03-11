Zimbabwe: Scarlet Rose Pleads Stage to Showcase Talent

Masvingo Polytechnic information and technology student and singer, Primrose Maronde, affectionately known as Scarlet Rose in the music sector, has called for equal opportunity on radio stations and virtual platforms to showcase her talent.

The Afro-pop singer said it was difficult out there for upcoming musicians to have their dreams recognised, especially this time of Covid-19, where there are no shows, for those on virtual platforms. Scarlet Rose said in an interview that although musicians were embracing the virtual platforms, there was need to support artistes with ideas on how to score big.

She challenged seasoned musicians, promoters and upcoming singers to unite for the betterment of the industry, as she also shared her musical journey.

"Music is my passion and it has not been a rosy road since I ventured into the market which is also highly dominated by males. We need more platforms that can also expose the untamed talent, especially us upcoming musicians."

The 25-year-old IT student said although her album "I can" which was released in 2018 did not do well, that did not deter her.

"My album did not perform well due to lack of support and appreciation. The album had 12 tracks and what inspired me to have that title shows that I still can and I will.

"The songs are topical to date, as they were inspired by societal settings. I am trying to build my musical career and at first my family wasn't supportive because they wanted me to finish school first before I take up music."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Scarlet Rose said she will never give up and believes in herself that she will make it.

"No matter what comes in life, I won't give up as music is in my blood. I will shine bright, so if you can, I still can. I also have some singles and an extended play which contains seven tracks called "Love and Blessing"."

Scarlet Rose said she was working on her 2021 project, which has nine tracks.

"I am back in the studio and this time I want to do a nine track album. I don't have a title yet. My societal background inspires me. I have been writing songs ever since I was young and I am putting them to practise."

Asked who her role model was, she said she was motivated by United States singer Jason Derulo and locally by songstress Ammara Brown."I love their type and taste of music. I chose the path because it was always my dream to be a successful musician and to be on stage performing for many audiences."