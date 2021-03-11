Zimbabwe: Chinese Investor (61) Up for Raping Maid (17)

11 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

A CHINESE businessman who allegedly raped his 17-year-old housemaid for months promising to take her to China was Wednesday hauled before the courts.

The 61-year-old Li Qiang appeared before Harare magistrate, Judith Taruvinga who denied him bail.

He was not asked to plead.

While at the courts, Li was also arrested by immigration officers for breaching his conditions of staying in Zimbabwe.

According to prosecutors, the abuse started in September last year.

The court heard one day around 7 am, the complainant was cleaning Li's bedroom when he entered and locked the door.

"While in the room, he pushed her onto the bed and told her that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her," reads the state outline.

The court heard that she refused.

Qiang then promised to take the complainant to China before he forcibly removed her clothes and raped her without protection.

The court heard that after the incident he asked the complainant to stay at his residence.

One night she refused to open the door and he threatened to fire her from work if she failed to open the door for him. Following this incident, he would rape her on different occasions.

The matter came to light when the complainant visited her grandmother and told her what had happened.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Assessing Cameroon President Paul Biya's 38 Years in Power

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.