Equatorial Guinea: Condolences to the Victims of the Explosions in Equatorial Guinea

The United States extends its deepest condolences to the victims, families, and loved ones of those affected by the devastating explosions in Bata on March 7. We stand with the people of Equatorial Guinea in the aftermath of this tragedy.

The United States is working with the international community, the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and others to provide assistance directly to the people of Equatorial Guinea. We have U.S. experts in disaster response on the ground, and an explosive ordnance disposal team en route. Through the U.S. Agency for International Development, the United States is providing International Disaster Assistance to organizations on the ground to meet identified needs.

The United States will continue to support the people of Equatorial Guinea as they overcome this disaster.