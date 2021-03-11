East Africa: Comesa Begins €6,8m Border Upgrade Project

11 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Oliver Kazunga

Work has begun on a €6,8 million project funded by the European Union (EU) to upgrade priority cross-border infrastructure at selected entry points linking Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Tanzania, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) has said.

The project is part of efforts to promote regional integration. In a statement, Comesa said the first project implementation workshop was held recently in Zambia organised by that country's Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry in collaboration with the Comesa secretariat and other line ministries.

"Activities have begun towards implementation of a €6,8 million project to upgrade the priority cross-border infrastructure and equipment at selected border points between Zambia on one hand and Malawi, Zimbabwe and Tanzania on the other.

"These are Mwami, Chirundu and Nakonde respectively," it said.

The activities will be carried out under the Zambia Border Posts Upgrading Project within a period of two years from the signing of the sub-delegation agreement, which was done in November last year.

Apart from upgrading infrastructure, the project will assist Zambia to effectively implement coordinated border management principles at the border posts, build capacity on modern border operations for stakeholders and implement a border information awareness campaign.

"The project will support customs cooperation, implementation of the e-Certificate of Origin and Single Window System and reduce the asymmetry in knowledge on Rules of Origin," said Comesa. According to Zambia's Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Mr Mushuma Mulenga, the project will also support capacity building for stakeholders on modern border operations and the implementation of information awareness campaign on customs co-operation and trade facilitation instruments among other deliverables. It is hoped that by the end of the project's implementation period, clearance time and costs for passengers and goods processed through the border posts will be reduced.

Similarly, the number of reported non-tariff barriers and cases of corruption and harassment if any, are expected to go down.

"All this effort is expected to contribute to increased collection of revenue through increased trade flows," said Mr Mulenga.

Among other issues discussed were on implementation structures and communication channels, review of the project plan and the operational implementation modalities including priorities for Year 1 and Year 2.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Assessing Cameroon President Paul Biya's 38 Years in Power

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.