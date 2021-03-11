Gambia Imposes Covid-19 Test Charges On Travelers

10 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Ministry of Health has issued a press release imposing a three thousand dalasi charge on every intending traveler requiring a covid-19 test certificate effect from 11 March 2021.

The ministry added that every intending traveler is required to pay the fee and present a receipt at sample collection sites.

The ministry stated that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose challenges as well as considerably overwhelming the country's health system.

According to the ministry, since the reopening of airports and subsequent introduction of new protocols such as mandatory provision of negative COVID-19 viral test by travelers within three days of travel period, the cost of testing has exponentially been on the increase.

For this reason, it said it has become imperative to effect the payment scheme to help manage the cost efficiently.

"The fee can be a reflection of the resource cost the national reference laboratory faces for completing COVID-19 diagnostic test in a timely manner," the release further said.

Covid-19 testing in The Gambia has been free since it started in March 2020.

Meanwhile, the country has registered 4,792 cases since the confirmation of the first case in March 2020. The country has also recorded 153 deaths since March last year.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Assessing Cameroon President Paul Biya's 38 Years in Power

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.