Gambia: Forever Friends Association Donates School Items to Students

Forever Friends Association, a local non-governmental organization recently donated school items to some of their sponsored students and pupils at a presentation ceremony held at The President's International Award Scheme in Bakau.

Mr. Kutubo Keita, vice president of the association underscored the need to support, as most of them come from poor families.

He revealed that the sponsorship started with 3 students but now they sponsor more 10 students ranging from primary to high school.

The sponsors, he added, comprises different people from different walks of life, who came together and formed the friendly association.

"We do not only stop at sponsoring students, but we closely monitor their academic performances and assist them with study teachers to help them improve in their respective subjects they find it difficult."

Adama Jammeh, a member of the association told the gathering that the students they are sponsoring are lucky to have such opportunities, saying they are the selected few amongst many.

Momodou Bojang, a parent of one of the beneficiaries, thanked the association for their generosity; noting that he never expected an association like that existed until when they came to the support of his children.

Ramatoulie Jallow, another beneficiary, equally hailed the association for the support and that she is more than excited to be part of selected sponsored students.