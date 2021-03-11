Gambia: GFF 1st Division League Week-Eight Update

Week eight fixture of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League has seen Fortune FC continue their fine form as they maintained their position at the top of the table following their 1-0 win over Banjul United at Basori on Friday.

Young star Ben Sylva scored the only goal of the game in the 80th after coming off the bench to launch a strong strike outside the 18 yard.

The victory made it six wins and two draws after eight games for the Farato-based team, while Banjul United who are yet to win a single game, suffered four defeats and three draws after seven games.

The victory extended Fortune FC lead at the top of the table standing with 20 points in eight games while Banjul United dropped to the bottom (14th) position with 3 points in seven games with a game in hand.

Elsewhere, on Friday, Hawks FC and Brikama United played a one-all draw in their week-eight fixtures played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Yundum.

Papiss Nyassi alias 'Vet' scored for Brikama United in the 19th minutes, while Ebou Jagne equalised for Hawks FC three minutes later, forcing the game into a stalemate.

Both teams (Hawks and Brikama United) each only registered one win in the league with majority of their game ending in draws.

Brikama United sits tenth position in the league with 8 points, a point above Hawks FC who occupy eleventh position with 7 points after eight games.

On Saturday, The Gambia Ports Authority defeated Tallinding United 2-1 in a game played at the Late Ousman Saho football field in Yundum.

The Ferry boys who had a slow start to the league are one of the sides yet to lose a game this season after earning three wins and five draws, while Buffer Zone boys, Tallinding United are still struggling without a win in the league.

The victory ensured GPA maintained second position in the table standing with 14 points, leveled with Real de Banjul while Tallinding sits twelfth position with 6 points after eight games.

Elsewhere, Marimoo registered their second win of the season after beating Waa Banjul 1-0 in a game played at Basori.

Both teams came into the game looking to collect the maximum point to boost their chances in the league.

Waa Banjul are seventh position in the league with 9 points, while Marimoo sits eighth position on the same points but on goal difference.

On Sunday, Real de Banjul defeated B.K. Milan 1-0 in a game played at the Live Your Dreams Football Field in Basori.

Modou Lamin Demba scored the only goal of the match for City Boys Real de Banjul in the 74th minutes of the game with a close-range header.

Real de Banjul who is tipped as one of the league favorites suffered two defeats and managed to earned four wins and two draws, while Kachikally boys, B.K. Milan suffered their second defeat of the season, earned two wins and two draws.

The result maintains Real de Banjul third position with 14 points leveled with GPA, while B.K. Milan dropped to fifth position with 10 points after eight matches.

Elsewhere, on Sunday, The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) were beaten by struggling Wallidan FC 2-0 in a game played at the Late Ousman Saho football field in Yundum.

Julaba Sawaneh and Saikou Ceesay scored for the Soldiers (Gambia Armed Forces).

The Soldiers who started the league brilliantly in their first three games, has now earned three wins, four draws and a defeat, while Wallidan continue with their struggles in the league after registering five draws, three defeats without a win.

GAF now sits fourth position with 13 points, while Wallidan now moved to thirteen position with 5 points after eight games.

On Monday, Elite United registered their second win in the league after defeating Gamtel FC 3-1 in a game played at the Late Ousman Saho football field in Yundum.

The win has now moved Elite United to fifth position with 11 points with a game in hand, while Gamtel FC dropped to seventh position with 10 points.