Nigeria: Ebonyi Govt Gives N4 Million to Families of Deceased Police Officers

11 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The four police officers died in a road accident while returning from a peacekeeping mission in warring communities.

Ebonyi State Government has given N1 million each to families of four police officers who died in a road accident while returning from a peacekeeping mission in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Garba, who presented the money on Wednesday in Abakaliki to the families, hailed Governor David Umahi for the gesture.

The police officers died on February 3, 2021 after their peacekeeping mission to Ezza-Effium communities in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

The two communities have been in crisis due to the leadership tussle within the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the area.

Mr Garba noted that the police officers were committed to their duties and had contributed "immensely" to the strengthening of security in the state and in Nigeria.

"Regrettably, our personnel were not defeated at the battle zone.

"Rather, their untimely departure is as a result of an unfortunate ghastly motor accident on February 3, 2021, while returning from Effium, the crisis area between Ezza and Effium.

"Today, I invite the families and relatives of the police personnel to formally commiserate and render them the generous gestures of the state governor, Chief David Umahi.

"On this note, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, I formally present the cash donations to the families of the deceased, who are all present here," the police commissioner said.

