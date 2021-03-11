Gambia: Self-Proclaimed PPP Leader Commences Meetings With Party's Officials

10 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Fatoumatta Touma Njai, the self-declared leader of the People Progressive Party (PPP) has started meetings with party officials nationwide, as she disagrees with the outcome of the election results of the party's recent congress.

The PPP is at a crossroads following a chaotic congress in Brikama-ba last month where Touma Njai refused to take part in elections, alleging fraud.

She, later declared herself leader of PPP.

Hon. Touma Njai, who is the NAM for Banjul South said that she was received at Foni on Sunday and was recognised as the secretary general and PPP leader pending free and fair elections.

"I was received at Foni today and recognised as the SG and party leader of the PPP, pending free and fair elections," she said.

"In the coming week we shall be received by all other Regional Chairpersons of the PPP as their choice of Party Leader. Gambia loves the PPP it was the leadership that was to be desired."

"My leadership shall be for the People ... . Leadership to empower the women and the youth... . An inclusive leadership in which transparency and accountability would be of priority."

