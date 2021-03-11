Nigeria Records 394 New Covid-19 Cases, Five More Deaths

The new COVID-19 figure is slightly higher than the 371 and 341 recorded on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 394 new COVID-19 infections in 18 states in continuation of what appears to be a steady run of low figures.

The new figure is slightly higher than the 371 and 341 recorded on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

With the latest figure, the total infection tally in the country is now 159,646, according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night.

After reporting a daily average of over 1,000 infections between December 2020 and January, infection figures have relatively reduced with daily cases hovering between 195 and 709 in the past two weeks.

The 195 cases on Saturday are the lowest reported since August 31, 2020, when there were 138 new infections.

While Nigeria's COVID-19 daily infection figures have significantly reduced, the death tally from the disease has remained relatively high, indicating that the country is not yet out of the woods.

About 1,993 deaths have now been recorded from coronavirus in Nigeria after five more people died on Wednesday, according to NCDC data.

Tuesday's death figure raised the fatality toll in the past eight days to 86 in total.

Specifics

The 394 new cases were reported from 18 states - Bauchi (75), Lagos (36), Akwa Ibom (33), FCT (32), Nasarawa (29), Kaduna (26), Rivers (25), Ogun (22), Oyo (21), Edo (20), Taraba (18), Imo (17), Ondo (17), Borno (8), Plateau (7), Zamfara (4), Osun (3), and Kano (1).

Bauchi had the highest toll in Wednesday's tally with 75 new cases followed by Lagos and Akwa Ibom with 36 and 33 infections respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.6 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the 159,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment.

According to the NCDC data published Monday night, a total of 139,983 have recovered after treatment.

Meanwhile, over 18,000 infections are still active in the country.

Last Friday, Nigeria commenced the vaccination of its citizens after receiving almost four million doses of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccines.

Priority is being given to health workers and other essential service providers.