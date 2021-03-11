South Africa: Durban Xenophobic - Foreign Traders Tormented By Violence, Vandals and Fear

11 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Desiree Erasmus

There have been several sporadic attacks on foreign vendors and their tented stalls in Durban since November, when scores were expelled from the popular Church Walk fleamarket, next to The Workshop shopping centre, by a group calling themselves the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association Freedom Fighters.

Unconfirmed rumours of imminent, large-scale and coordinated attacks on foreign nationals in Durban's central business district have added to the fear and confusion that has gripped traders since the most recent flare-up of xenophobic violence that began in November 2020.

People walk past the burnt remains of a stall belonging to Uber Syll from Senegal, 8 March 2021. Syll said the government was supposed to help foreigners, but had failed to do so. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

But provincial police have told Daily Maverick that they have no knowledge of threats of such attacks.

"We are not aware of any pending coordinated attacks that are planned. The situation is quiet and police are maintaining a high visibility whilst ensuring that law enforcement is taking place," said Brigadier Jay Naicker.

This, however, is cold comfort for the hundreds of traders that are no longer able to earn a living because of intimidation or the very real...

