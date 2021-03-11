Ghana: NSA Applauds New Sports Minister USSIF, Black Satellites

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has sent congratulatory messages to the new Minster of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif.

The Authority also congratulated the national U-20 male football team, the Black Satellites for their heroics at the Africa U-20 football championship that saw them crowned winners.

In separate messages signed by the Director General of the NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi, the NSA congratulated them for their respective feats which the authority believes was a good omen for sports in the new year.

To Mustapha Ussif, the NSA stated that "we are elated to have you as the one to spearhead the development and promotion of sports in Ghana."

The statement assured the new Sports Minister of the NSA's readiness to support its agenda to succeed in the area of sports development and promotion in Ghana.

Ussif, was one of the Ministers who were sworn-in by President Nana Addo -Dankwa Akuffo Addo on Thursday, March 4.

The NSA was also full of praises for the national U-20 team, the Black Satellites for lifting the continental trophy on Saturday.

The Satellites defeated the Young Hippos of Tanzanian in a thrilling final that ended 2-0 to win Ghana's fourth AFCON at that level.

"It is refreshing to note that the feat was achieved on the day the nation was marking its 64th independence anniversary. We at the NSA will continue to rally support for the team in order to spur them on to win more laurels for our dear country in line with President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo's vision to develop and promote sports in Ghana through initiatives such as sports infrastructural development in the country."