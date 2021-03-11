Ghana: Tesano Police Seek Information On Headless Body of Male Adult

10 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The police are probing the mystery death of a headless male adult who was found at Apenkwa Overpass near Achimota in Accra.

The deceased believed to be in his forties is yet to be identified by the police.

The Tesano Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Oduro Amaning disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said on Saturday at about 12:20 pm the command received information that someone had been murdered and burnt at Apenkwa.

He said a team of police personnel went to the scene and found the charred body lying on its left side without his head and a pair of black sandals beside it.

He said the crime scene team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters was called to the scene for preliminary investigations.

The Commander said the body was removed and sent to the police hospital mortuary for autopsy.

ACP Amaning appealed to the public to provide the police with reliable information to arrest the culprit.

He appealed to the public whose relative cannot be traced within such period to contact the command to assist in investigations.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Assessing Cameroon President Paul Biya's 38 Years in Power

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.