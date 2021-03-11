Ghana: Tesano Police Seek Information On Headless Body of Male Adult

The police are probing the mystery death of a headless male adult who was found at Apenkwa Overpass near Achimota in Accra.

The deceased believed to be in his forties is yet to be identified by the police.

The Tesano Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Oduro Amaning disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said on Saturday at about 12:20 pm the command received information that someone had been murdered and burnt at Apenkwa.

He said a team of police personnel went to the scene and found the charred body lying on its left side without his head and a pair of black sandals beside it.

He said the crime scene team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters was called to the scene for preliminary investigations.

The Commander said the body was removed and sent to the police hospital mortuary for autopsy.

ACP Amaning appealed to the public to provide the police with reliable information to arrest the culprit.

He appealed to the public whose relative cannot be traced within such period to contact the command to assist in investigations.