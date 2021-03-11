Ghana: 2 Women Before Court Over Death Threat

Two women appeared before the Accra Circuit Court yesterday, charged with conspiracy to commit crime and threat of death.

Tina Nyeo, 32, caterer and Lydia Agongo, 55, a businesswoman, allegedly threatened to kill Madam Booya Musah, a resident of Accra.

The two pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted GH¢60,000 with three sureties.

General Sergeant Thomas Safo, the prosecutor, told the court that the incident occurred at a funeral attended by the accused and Madam Musah on January 17.

He said the complainant was minding her business when the accused attacked and threatened to kill her.

The court heard that Madam Musah reported the case to the police on January 18 after which the accused were invited by the police.

The prosecutor told the court that the two were arrested when they showed up and later granted bail.

General Sgt Safo said investigations revealed that the accused committed similar offence against the complainant in June 2020.

That case, he said was reported at the Accra Regional Criminal Investigation Department.

The prosecutor said the two were then advised by the police to desist from that behaviour but they failed to heed the advice as they issued death threats against Madam Musah.

The case stands adjourned.