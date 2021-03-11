Ghana: NLA, KGL Technology to Pay All Outstanding Lottery Winners

KGL Technology Limited, a licensed online lotto marketing company operating the *959# has reached an agreement with the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to pay all outstanding lottery winners.

According to a statement from the NLA, the non-payment of outstanding wins has become a worrying situation for lotto marketing companies and the industry as a whole.

"It was widely reported in the media that the staff of NLA suspended their services for non-payment of wins dating back to about a year plus other issues of concern".

"However, KGL Technology Limited has stepped in to resolve the matter by releasing monies to the Authority to pay all outstanding wins of the NLA," the statement said.

According to the NLA, the support from KGL Technology Limited would help calm nerves and reduce the tension at the Authority.

"KGL Technology Limited is ever prepared to harmoniously work with all the stakeholders of the lottery industry and employees of NLA to ensure a maximum revenue generation for government, support the welfare of staff and Lotto Marketing Companies," it said.