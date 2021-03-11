Ghana: Police Investigate Death of Woman, 43, At East Legon

The police have commenced investigations into the death of a 43-year old woman at East Legon in Accra.

And as part of the investigation, the husband, Charles Dedjoe, has been arrested to assist the police.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday.

She said last Saturday one Prince Charles Dedjoe of East Legon reported to the police that on the same day around 3:20am whilst asleep he heard his wife scream only to come out and found her wife, Lilian Dedjoe, unconscious on the staircase.

She said he together with his two children rushed her to the hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

DSP Tenge stated that police proceeded to the hospital to ascertain the report.

She said investigations were underway, adding that on that fateful day the deceased father reported to the police that a day before her daughter's demise she complained to him (father) that she was assaulted by her husband Charles Dedjoe which he believed led to her death of his daughter.

DSP Tenge stated that Dedjoe was arrested and is in custody assisting in investigations.