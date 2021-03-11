Ghana: 2 Premier League Venues Lose Licenses ... Others Warned

The Ghana Football Association's Club Licensing Board has revoked the licenses of Berekum Chelsea and Elmina Sharks FC to use the Golden City Park and the Ndoum Sports Stadium, respectively.

As part of the mid-season spot check inspection and review, the Club Licensing Department led by Manager Julius Ben Emunah continued its spot check inspection on match day 17 of the Ghana Premier League and presented an updated report on five match venues to the board.

Upon a review of the reports and recommendations, the board revoked license of the Nduom Sports Stadium and the Golden City Park which serve as venues for Elmina Sharks, Berekum Chelsea and Berekum Arsenal, a Division One League (DOL) side.

As part of the report and recommendation, three clubs - Dreams FC, Eleven Wonders, King Faisal and Bechem United, users of the Dawu Theatre of Dreams, the Ohene Ameyaw Park at Techiman and the Bechem Park were cautioned.

According to the board, the various defects and recommendations have been identified and the individual clubs duly notified.

This takes the number of revoked licenses to three after the earlier revocation of the Carl Reindorf Park during the first phase of the spot check inspection.

Meanwhile the Club Licensing Department has announced that it will continue with the spot check inspection from match day 18 of the Ghana Premier League at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa, CAM Park at Aiyinase, the Accra Sports Stadium, Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

It said unannounced spot check inspection shall also commence for the Division One League from match day 12 and urged clubs to refer to their recommendations to ensure they fix and maintain the defects identified to avoid revocation or further sanctions.