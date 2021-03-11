South Africa: Media Statement - Higher Education Committee Saddened By Death of Person During Wits Protests

document

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology today held a briefing with the Department of Higher Education and Training on the 2020/21 third-quarter performance report and the state of readiness for the 2021 academic year. The committee also received a briefing from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) on the 2020 disbursement of student funding and allowances and 2021 funding allocations.

At the meeting the committee was informed about the death of a person, allegedly shot by the police during the clashes between University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) students and police. The committee expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and regretted the loss of life.

The Chairperson of the portfolio committee, Mr Philly Mapulane said: "Every South African, including the students, have a democratic right enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic, to engage in protest. However, this right should be expressed in a peaceful manner and should also respect other people's rights. We wish to call on our law enforcement agencies to exercise maximum restraint in managing public protests and to refrain from the use of excessive force."

The committee notes that the Wits students protests and many others across the country are in response to the challenges experienced by students during the registration process as universities reopen for the 2021 academic year. The reported funding shortfall for the NSFAS, which delayed funding decisions for first-year entering students at universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges further exacerbated the situation. The difficulties experienced by the missing middle students regarding financial exclusions due to outstanding debt is also at the heart of the current protests at Wits.

"We call upon the Wits University leadership and the student leadership to sit together and address the issues raised in the memorandum submitted by students. We further implore the Department of Higher Education and Training to support institutions in addressing students' grievances to prevent instabilities and violent protests.

"The committee has resolved to summon Wits University and student leadership to appear before the committee in the coming week in order to have a conversation around the possible solutions to the current challenges faced by students," said Mr Mapulane.

With regard to the NSFAS budget shortfall, the committee is gravely concerned that the Minister of Finance has made a pronouncement during his budget speech that no students would be left out due to funding. However, this commitment has not been followed by any financial allocation in the budget documents tabled in Parliament.

"We will await the decision of today's Cabinet meeting on the way forward regarding additional funding for the NSFAS. This is critical to ensure that there is an expansion of education and training as well as the contribution to the skills pool of the country to contribute to the economic reconstruction and recovery plan of government," said Mr Mapulane.

The committee noted the commitment by the NSFAS board and management to address the challenges at the entity to ensure that it delivers on its mandate. Additionally, the committee agreed that it would halt its inquiry process into alleged maladministration at the NSFAS to give the Board the space to investigate the issues raised. The committee urged the NSFAS to speedily address the ICT challenges, as well as data reconciliation with institutions of higher learning to ensure all eligible students receive their funding timeously.