South Africa: SA's Covid-19 Death Toll Surpasses 51,000 Mark

South Africa's Covid-19 death toll has swelled past 51 000 after 109 more people lost their lives to the infectious disease in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, Gauteng recorded the highest number of fatalities after 52 patients succumbed to COVID-19, while 17 occurred in KwaZulu-Natal, 15 in the Western Cape and 11 in Free State.

Meanwhile, eight deaths were reported in the Northern Cape, four in Limpopo and two in Mpumalanga.

This means there have been 51 015 deaths in South Africa since the outbreak.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," Mkhize added.

In addition, South Africa has registered 1 477 new Coronavirus infections, bringing the total in the yearlong pandemic to 1 524 174.

"Our recoveries now stand at 1 445 979, representing a recovery rate of 94.8%," Mkhize said, adding that there are currently 27 180 active cases.

According to the Minister, the information is based on 36 217 tests conducted on Wednesday, pushing the cumulative total to date to 9 336 101.

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated is 128 887 as of 6.30 pm 10 March.

Globally, there have been 117 332 262 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 605 356 deaths, the World Health Organisation's latest data show.

Meanwhile, 268 205 245 vaccine doses have been administered as of 8 March.