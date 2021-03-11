Liberia: Cummings Affirms Support for Women On IWD

The political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and former Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings has reaffirmed his support for women here.

"We will affirmatively support you to ensure the historical and current obstacles to women's progress are eliminated," Mr. Cummings stated in a message of solidarity to women within his party and the country at large as they joined other women around the globe to celebrate International Women Day (IWD).

"This is especially needed in our still highly patriarchal and male dominated country," Cummings continued.

The former Coca-Cola Executive also acknowledged the achievements of a few women, and recognized that there is a lot of work to do starting with his party, adding that they are working and will continue to take on challenges faced by women within his own party.

"Hope you all had a wonderful celebration," Cummings noted.

Liberian women are among women around the world celebrating International Women's Day calling for an end to gender inequality, while celebrating and reflecting on progress made on women's right.

In an article written in the Vanguard, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf notes that as the world reflects on the past year on this International Women's Day, it is clear that the world needs more women leaders--both across Africa and around the world.

She pointed out that in Africa, women currently hold 24% of positions across upper and lower chambers, just below the global average of 25%. Only Rwanda has achieved parity with men in its representation of women in its parliamentary system.