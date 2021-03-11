Nigeria: Again, Bandits Kill One Person, Kidnap 18 in Niger

11 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Laleye Dipo

Bandits have again struck in kapana village in the Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, killing one person and abducting 18 others.

Several others were said to have been injured during the operation by the bandits, which lasted for close to three hours.

The heavily armed bandits were reported to have stormed the community on Tuesday night and started shooting sporadically to scare the villagers.

In the stampede that followed, bullet was said to have hit the deceased, who died instantly, leaving several others injured.

A report from the area said that several villagers have migrated from the town in search of safe haven in adjoining villages

The member representing Munya Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Mr. Andrew Danjuma Jagaba confirmed the incident, describing it as an unprovoked attack on innocent villagers.

Jagaba called on the state and federal governments to beef up security in the area to forestall further attack, while also appealing to the people to be calm assuring them that government will act swiftly.

Jagaba commiserated with the family of the deceased, the injured and those who were abducted, saying that government will intervene.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Assessing Cameroon President Paul Biya's 38 Years in Power

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.