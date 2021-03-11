Nigeria: Again, Bandits Kill One Person, Kidnap 18 in Niger

Bandits have again struck in kapana village in the Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, killing one person and abducting 18 others.

Several others were said to have been injured during the operation by the bandits, which lasted for close to three hours.

The heavily armed bandits were reported to have stormed the community on Tuesday night and started shooting sporadically to scare the villagers.

In the stampede that followed, bullet was said to have hit the deceased, who died instantly, leaving several others injured.

A report from the area said that several villagers have migrated from the town in search of safe haven in adjoining villages

The member representing Munya Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Mr. Andrew Danjuma Jagaba confirmed the incident, describing it as an unprovoked attack on innocent villagers.

Jagaba called on the state and federal governments to beef up security in the area to forestall further attack, while also appealing to the people to be calm assuring them that government will act swiftly.

Jagaba commiserated with the family of the deceased, the injured and those who were abducted, saying that government will intervene.