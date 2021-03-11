Kenya Shooting Team Targets Tokyo Olympics Slots in India

10 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya Shooting team will be seeking to seal Tokyo Olympic Games slots when the squad heads to Delhi, India to take part in the qualifiers at the ISSF World Cup that will take place in New Delhi, India from March 18 to 28.

The team of eight shooters was on Wednesday flagged off by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) ahead of the global showpiece that will also be used to decide on the world ranking points.

NOC-K second Deputy President Waithaka Kioni accompanied by Ag. Secretary General, Francis Mutuku and Women Representative Paurvi Rawal handed the team the flag and kit at the Kenya Regiment Rifle Club.

Presenting the team was the Kenya Sports Shooting Federation (KSSF) Chairman Shoaib Vayani.

Gulraaj Singh who is a scholarship athlete under Olympics Kenya leads a team of eight shooters to represent the country in the 10-day event.

Other members of the team are Sanford Otundo, Priscilla Wangui, David Kirui, Maurice Morara, Jaspal Matharu, Dhruv Shah and Gurupreet Singh Dhanjal who will serve as the Team Manager.

The team selected are four members from the Kenya Police Service and four Civilians.

The events they will be participating in are the 10m Air Rifle for Men and Women, 10m Air Pistol for Men, 3 position Rifle Men and Skeet Shotgun Men.

The Kenya Sports Shooting Federation has applied for an Olympics wild card for the top shooter Gulraaj Singh, who has the best prospects to achieve the minimum qualifying score.

The team therefore hopes to secure the minimum qualifying score in the events that will then allow them to improve their prospects for the Wild Card.

The team has been in training camp at Kenya Regiment Rifle Club range in Langata since last month.

