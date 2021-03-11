South Africa: Economic Turnaround in Sight - Key Growth Driver Lurking in South Africa's 2020 GDP Figures

opinion

The damage inflicted on the economy in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic turned out to be less severe than generally anticipated.

According to Stats SA, South Africa managed to produce goods and services valued at close to R5-trillion during 2020 (at current prices), which was only 2% less than the GDP recorded during 2019.

Unfortunately, inflation swelled the negative growth rate to 7%, which is a bit of a mystery when considering the sharp decline in the consumer price index in 2020 to a level of 3.3%.

Sterling second-half performance

Thanks to a remarkably swift recovery of economic activity in the third quarter (an 18% quarter-on-quarter nominal growth rate) and a further solid performance in the fourth quarter (6.8% growth), the economy managed to produce 3% more between October and December 2020 than in the same period a year earlier (at current prices).

Closer scrutiny of the latest GDP data raises some questions over the accuracy of the value added by the mining sector. According to Stats SA, the latter amounted to R373-billion in 2020, almost 1% lower than the 2019 figure.

In sharp contrast, the value of South Africa's mineral sales in 2020 amounted to R610-billion,...