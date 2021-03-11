South Africa: SIU Takes Action On Hlatshwayo Pension Benefits

11 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has noted the Special Tribunal judgement on the pension benefits of former Department of Agriculture Chief Financial Officer, Jacob Hlatshwayo.

In this regard, the SIU confirmed it is implementing the necessary remedial action.

"The SIU accordingly is in the process of serving the summons on the defendant as well as the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) wherein it claims for the losses suffered by the Department," the SIU said in a statement on Wednesday.

The SIU said it will urgently bring an application to the Special Tribunal to revive a lapsed interdict barring the GEPF from paying out pension benefits due to Hlatshwayo.

The SIU investigations in the awarding of a personal protective equipment (PPE) contract in the department uncovered that Hlatshwayo allegedly had a hand in the irregular and unlawful awarding of a contract to the value of R11.5 million.

The awarding of the contract the unit said, was in breach of the instructions issued by National Treasury to regulate emergency procurement in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The SIU will use its legislative powers to ensure that GEPF does not release pension benefits due to Hlatshwayo pending the action the Unit instituted against him to recover any losses suffered by the State," said the SIU.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Assessing Cameroon President Paul Biya's 38 Years in Power

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.