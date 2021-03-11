South Africa: The Fight for Control of Crime Intelligence - Jacobs and Sitole in Labour Court Showdown

11 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie

Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs, Brigadier Albo Lombard, Colonel Isaac Walljee, Colonel Manogaran Gopal and Major-General Maperemisa Lekalakala are seeking an urgent court interdict to stop the SAPS disciplinary process.

In Courtroom One of the Johannesburg Labour Court, Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs sat quietly reading as he prepared for the next tussle between him and National Commissioner Khehla Sitole.

Judge Portia Nkutha-Nkontwana was late, and as they waited, lawyers and union reps chatted and swapped stories. One of them even joked with the general and asked what Mills & Boons he was reading. He showed them the cover - The Bookseller of Kabul, a non-fiction book by Åsne Seierstad.

Behind the light banter, a bitter war is unfolding, and it was up to Jacobs' ally Western Cape Deputy Police Commissioner Major-General Jeremy Vearey to capture the mood on Wednesday when he posted on Facebook:

"FORGED IN BATTLE, TEMPERED BY SOLIDARITY.

"Whatever our skirmish in the labour court brings today, we remain bound in blood and fighting spirit.

"Till the last drop of blood."

The battleground now was the labour court where Jacobs and his four co-applicants, Brigadier Albo Lombard, Colonel Isaac Walljee, Colonel Manogaran Gopal and Major-General Maperemisa Lekalakala, were seeking an urgent...

