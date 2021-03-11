Angola: Cuando Cubango FC Fires Coach

8 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Cuando Cubango FC sacked Monday the team's head coach, Albano Cesar, following continued bad results, at a time when the team is in the 9th position of the national first division football championship with 14 points.

Atanásio Lucas José, head of the club, confirmed the sacking to the sport Radio 5, adding that the team have hired Helder Teixeira to lead the club.

Albano César is the fifth coach fired this season, after the dismissals of the Spanish Toni Cosano (Petro de Luanda) and Angolans André Makanga (Desportivo da Huíla), João Pintar (Williete de Benguela) and Manuel Martins (Baixa de Cassanje).

