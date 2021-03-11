Angola: Special Confinement Model for High Competition Athletes

9 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola teams in high competition, including the national teams, may from now on adopt the method of confinement in a sports bubble, says a joint executive decree of the Ministries of Health and Youth and Sports.

The bubble, the document says, is intended for national and foreign sports groups in high competition, with suspected or confirmed contacts of one of the variants of the Sars-Cov-2 and that by inherent to their activities have the need for regular interaction among members.

Published in the Official Gazette, on March 1 this year, the joint document, to which ANGOP had access, establishes the special models of confinement in which teams are subject while the situation of public calamity is in force and could eventually change depending on the evolution of the epidemiological situation in the country.

The position is part of the updating measures to control the spread of the covid-19 pandemic, and applies, in addition to national clubs in international competitions and Angolan teams, to foreign teams coming to play in Angola.

The regime must be requested by the interested institution to the Ministry of Health (MINSA) through the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MINJUD) and its access depends on the presentation of RT-PCR tests, with negative results for Sars-Cov-2, performed up to 72 hours before admission, reads the document.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

