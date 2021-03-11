Angola: Adapted Sports Renew Hope Among Women With Disabilities

Huambo — Adapted sports in central Huambo is renewing the hope of women with disabilities, thanks to the inclusion and expansion policies, which have produced good results.

This segment of the society, whose figures are estimated at 24,687 women with disability, faces countless difficulties from stigmatization, discrimination and social exclusion, with repercussions in access to employment, academic and technical-vocational training, in addition to lack of means of compensation.

At stake is the condition of dependence, with few possibilities for them to autonomously go after opportunities and, thus, achieve by their own merit, personal and social life achievements.

According to data from the Network of Organizations of People with Disabilities in the region, with a population density of 2.5 million inhabitants, 55,712 citizens have various types of disabilities, being 24,687 women.

Of this group, only 20 percent are employed and included in several income-generating projects of public/private initiatives.

Facing this reality, many of them, in vulnerable conditions, resort to adapted sports as a way to find solutions to overcome the challenges of emancipation and social integration.

