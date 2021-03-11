Malawi: Former Tigers Seeking Help for Coach Masanjala

10 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Former Tigers FC players led by Fundi Akidu are doing all they can to get assistance from well-wishers to help former coach Alex Masanjala who is ill.

Masanjala who once took charge of Silver Strikers, Civo Service United, Admarc Tigers and Malawi National Football Team is sick at his home in Machinjiri, Blantyre.

Fundi Akidu says Malawians have heard about the situation in which Mr Masanjala is in and is hopeful that they will help towards Masanjala's medical care.

Some individuals and supporters have since pledged to render assistance on the same.

"As former Admarc Tigers players under coach Masanjala, we found it necessary to do all we can to have him assisted.

"We are hopeful that Malawians have gotten the message and that they will come forth to help this cause. Our aim is to have him taken care of while he is alive and not buying him an expensive coffin when he dies," explained Akidu.

Wife to Masanjala told Nyasa Times that people are calling her time and again to confirm their assistance.

"It all springs back to 2017 when he went missing for some three days only to be found seriously injured at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital. We still don't know who actually injured him that time.

"Right now he seems to have lost his memory and he complains of painful limbs. I am glad that people have remembered him and some are calling to see how they can help. We hope to seek more medical attention for him when enough funds are realized," she explained to Nyasa Times.

