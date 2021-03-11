Liberia: DKT Unveils Lydia Post Pill, Brand Ambassadors

Paynesville — DKT International, a charitable non-profit organization which focuses on providing contraceptives and safe abortion products to women and girls, on Saturday, March 6, launched it flagship signature product, Lydia Post Pill with the celebration of International Women's Day.

The event, held at the Bamboo Beach off the Roberts International Airport Highway, was graced by several notable personalities, including the Swedish Ambassador to Liberia, Madam Ingrid Wetterqvuist, former 2017 Presidential aspirant, Macdella Cooper, officials of the Ministry of Health as well as celebrities and socialites.

Lydia Post Pill, according to DKT, was introduced in 2018. It is meant for women to stave off wanted pregnancy. Like all new products, it was relatively unheard of. However, the company said, they began a visibility exercise to various pharmacies, introducing the product as well as building the capacity of those who would be engaged into the sale thereof. The product is sold at L$200 or US$1.

Madam Ingrid Wetterqvist, Swedish Ambassador accredited to Liberia, during her opening remarks said the launching of the pill during the Women History Month is something her government is proud of.

"You can enjoy having sexual life, being safe so that you can decide when you have children, how many children you want to have and be prepared when it's time for that." She added that the program is under the Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) being sponsored by her government via DKT and supported by the Ministry of Health.

Also speaking, the Country Manager of DKT Liberia, Antonio Turcott, said his organization is thrilled to be launching the medication whilst celebrating International Women's Day.