Liberia: Rep. Frank Foko Calls for Reconciliation in Constituency At Swearing-in Ceremony

Monrovia — Montserrado County District #9 new Representative, Frank Foko has called for Liberians, especially his constituents to reconcile their differences and move the country forward following a polarizing election.

Representative Foko replaced the late Representative Munah Pehlam Youngblood who died in 2020 following a protracted illness.

He made the call on his first day in session following his swearing-in ceremony performed by House speaker Bhofal Chambers.

The event followed his recent certification by the National Elections commission (NEC) after the Supreme Court confirmed the NEC Board of Commissioners' ruling that the claims of election fraud and irregularities by his nearest rival, Fubbi Henries, a candidate on the ticket of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), have no magnitude and lacked the warrant for a recount or a rerun of the election.

Rep. Foko said that the outcome of the December 8, 2020 election should not be a conduit of disunity amongst citizens and politicians across Liberia, adding "It is a burden upon every Liberian to join hands in moving the country forward."

He dedicated his certificate and lauded the people of Montserrado District #9 for entrusting him to serve them at the House for the next three years.

He also thanked President George M. Weah and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) for affording him the chance to contest on the party's ticket.

Speaking further, he extended apologies to those he said he may have hurt knowingly or unknowingly during the heat of campaign activities in the District and promised to begin the process of reconciliation by reaching out to all his contenders in the just ended district by-election.

Prior to his election, Rep. Foko served as Chief of Office Staff for the late Rep. Youngblood. He is popular among the young people of the district.

He triumph over other high profiled contenders including Fubbi Henries (who had previously contested twice), Liberia's most celebrated football star, James Salinsa Debbah and former Mayor of Paynesville, Cyvette Gibson.