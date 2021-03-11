Liberia: Community-Based Youth Groups Trained in 'Result-Based' Advocacy

Monrovia — Patience S. Koteah, the Executive Director for "Taking Actions for Girls" says young people are the driving force behind the developmental goals of any country and as such it's important that they understand how advocacy can address things that are affecting them.

The Executive Director made the statement when two local advocates groups, the Taking Action for Girls and the March for Justice trained 40 young people in the area of genuine advocates at the ICampus Liberia on Carey Street, central Monrovia.

"If young people are the future leaders or they are supposed to take part in our national development they ought to understand the various approaches to be able to address things that are bothering them," she said.

Koteah an activist herself has engaged national leaders on several human right issues, especially child rights. She was one of the lead organizers for the much supported "March for Rape" protest in August of last year, a protest where scores of young people for three days took to the streets to call on national leaders to address the many domestic violence that were taking place during the heat of the COVID-19 last year.