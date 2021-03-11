Liberia to Get First Modern Commercial Inland Storage Facility

Monrovia — The Global Logistics Services (GLS) Group and InfraCo Africa (A PIDG subsidiary) shareholders of the joint venture the company, Liberia Inland Storage and Distribution Services (LISDS) have broken ground for the construction of Liberia's first modern commercial inland storage facility Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

The ground-breaking which took place at the Monrovia Industrial Park in Gardnerville brought together several individuals from both the government and the private sector including British Ambassador to Liberia, Neil Bradley.

Despite significant investment into port and road infrastructure in recent years, there is an identified shortage of storage and other logistics infrastructure required to complement the supply and export value chains and ensure the trade is handled professionally.

Without such infrastructure, costs continues to increase, businesses struggle to transport their products in a timely fashion and consistent delays exist in delivering basic food supplies, livestock and animal products to Liberia's consumers.

The Inland Storage Facility when is completed will respond to the limited storage, distribution, and logistics infrastructure within the Manu River Union (MRU).

The facility is valued at over US$8 million. It will house the warehouse operations of LISDS and will incorporate state-of-the-art inventory management systems, loading and unloading capacity, the LISF will be the first of its kind to meet the needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and of larger companies in Liberia.

It will also provide businesses with approximately 4,600m of flexible, high-quality, secure storage, reducing supply chain losses, stabilizing prices, and contributing to Liberia's wider economic growth.

The facility, when completed will also allow for the inclusion of alternative storage solutions in the future, such as the temperature-controlled capacity for the storage of food and pharmaceutical products - to meet the evolving needs of Liberia's businesses.

Speaking at the event, the British Ambassador to Liberia, Neil Bradley commended GLS, the private infrastructure development group, InfraCo Africa, BMC Group, and CARES UK for constructing what he terms as an important milestone.

He said: "Although we're breaking ground today, the foundations for the success of this project have already been laid, noting that "LISF project demonstrates the vision, entrepreneurship and partnership needed to develop Liberia's economic infrastructure, harnessing local and international expertise and finance."