Liberia: Witness Links Gibril Massaquoi to RUF Activities in Liberia

Monrovia — Prosecutors stepped up their case against former RUF commander Gibril Massaquoi for war crimes on Wednesday putting a former bodyguard of Foday Sankoh, leader of the Revolutionary United Forces (RUF), on the stand who told the Finnish Court that RUF special fighters were sent into Liberia from 2000 to 2001 for a "diplomatic mission". Massaquoi, he said, was one of them.

The prosecution witness, a Sierra Leonean codenamed Civilian 09 by the court to protect his identity, said it was his job to receive RUF guests coming into Monrovia. He would receive them and transport them to their guest house in Congo Town.

The RUF fought a failed 11-year rebellion in Sierra Leone, starting in 1991 and ending in 2002. The group was heavily supported by former Liberian President Charles Taylor in the 11-year-long Sierra Leone Civil War.

The witness also named RUF fighters "Mosquito", "Sannoh", Morris Kalon, Augustine Blamo, Ernest McCauley, Ibrahim Bah, "Sankara", Issa Sesay and others who he said were all RUF fighters brought into Liberia to work for former President Charles Taylor.

The witness told the Finnish Judges that most of the RUF activities in Liberia happened between 2000 to 2001. He said the RUF activities were mostly in Lofa County on the Liberian and Guinean border where RUF fighters were combatting rebels from LURD, another rebel faction.

Massaquoi stands accused of ordering civilians, including children, to be locked into two buildings which were burnt to the ground in the northern village of Kamatahun Hassala in Lofa County.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At least seven women were raped and murdered in the same village, while other locals were killed, their bodies cut up and "made into food which Massaquoi also ate," according to the indictment. The Finnish judges visited all the alleged crime scenes in Lofa County along with defense and prosecution lawyers.

The 4,000-page evidence dossier details mass murders and rapes in Lofa County and the capital Monrovia and accuses Massaquoi of enslavement and using child soldiers.

The crimes "deliberately and systematically" violated international humanitarian law, and inflicted "irreparable emotional suffering and damage" on the families of his many victims, the indictment states.

Massaquoi, 51, is currently on trial in Finland for committing and inciting the murders of civilians and enemy fighters, rape and other human rights violations during the second Liberian civil war in the northern part of Liberia bordering Sierra Leone.