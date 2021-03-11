Botswana: Okavango Sub-District Prepares for Covid-19 Vaccines

9 March 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Kabo Keaketswe

Gumare — Residents of Okavango have been informed that any person eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine will get it and that no one is expected to evade the exercise.

Delivering the sub-district's COVID-19 vaccination plan, Dr Bokwena Moali said by evading to be vaccinated, one would be impeding the country's efforts to interrupt the transmission of the virus.

Dr Moali noted that COVID-19 had affected the health care system and socio-economic activities across the country. She said the goal was to save lives and mitigate against the economic impact by reducing transmission and mortality.

She said implementation would be carried out in a phased approach, and that the sub district had identified sites for vaccine deployment and administration for phase one.

Dr Moali said the exercise would have to be well resourced and encouraged different departments to extend a helping hand.

She said they would require 15 vehicles for the exercise, and that they currently have four at the DHMT.

Dr Moali also said the Okavango DHMT would ensure acceptance and uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine through communication and community engagement in order to reduce transmission and contain the pandemic.

As for the country's roll out plan, Dr Moali said the disease burden would be considered at the time and that priority would be given to areas with high disease burden.

She further said the country would utilise existing platforms and structures developed for expanded immunisation.

She said the vaccine would be made mandatory and free and that the target population would include both citizens and non-citizens.

Pregnant women and those aged 17 years and below, Dr Moali said, would not be vaccinated.

Dr Moali also said Botswana was expecting three types of vaccines such as Atrazeneca, Pfizer and Moderna.

She said their acquisition would be through the COVAX platform, bilateral negotiations and the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team. Okavango sub district chairperson, Mr Mpoke Karapo commended the country for joining the world in the COVID-19 vaccine acquisition race.

He encouraged fellow councillors to assist with public address systems and to spread the message during the vaccination exercise.

