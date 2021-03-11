Africa: Obiri, Elsa Majimbo Scoop Forbes Women Africa Award

Renowned athlete Hellen Obiri and comedian Elsa Majimbo are among the winners announced by Forbes Women Africa for advocating positive change to economic and social tranformation.

The two Kenyans and others were recognized for being Africa's most influential women in business, sports, science, entertainment, and leadership on Tuesday, which coincided with International Women's Day.

Obiri, the World's 5000m champion won the Sports Award category while Majimbo clinched the Entertainer Award.

The 2021 #LeadingWomanSummit was held from March 8-9 2021 during a virtual interaction focused on this year's theme, Africa Reloaded: The Power of The Collective.

The awards celebrate African women who inspire confidence through rewriting the narrative, leaders who advocate positive change and are committed to economic and social transformation on the continent especially in a Covid recovery phase.

These are women who have challenged authority to bring about change and created a new discourse that will enable future generations to live in a better and more equal world.

"I'd like to congratulate all the 2021 award winners for being such incredible leaders in their respective fields, particularly after such a tumultuous year," Managing editor Renuka Methil said.

She added that this year they adapted to a completely online format, and with the global pandemic creating so much disruption worldwide, this summit was a welcome opportunity to get insight from these grounded, "inspiring women who've all given us a renewed sense of hope".

Here are the 2021 Forbes Woman Africa winners:

FWA Young Achievers Award Winner: Rabia Ghoor, Founder of Switch Beauty

FWA Social Impact Award Winner: Isabelle Kamariza, Founder of Solid'Africa

FWA Technology and Innovation Award Winner: Temie Giwa Tubosun, Founder of Life Bank

FWA Academic Excellence Award Winner: Professor Rudo Mathivha, Academic Head of Intensive Care Services at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

FWA Sports Award Winner: Helen Obiri, Olympic Athlete

FWA Entertainer Award Winner: Elsa Majimbo, Kenyan Comedian

FWA Business Woman of the Year Winner: Ada Osakwe, Founder of Agrolay Ventures

FWA Lifetime Achievement Award Winner: H.E. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, former president of Liberia