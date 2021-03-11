Kenya: Bahati's Wife Diana Murua Caught Up in Land Saga

Diana Marua has been forced to publicly apologize to her fans after a company she worked for as a brand ambassador reportedly conned one of her social media followers Sh700,000.

The company in question namely Limavest approached her for a business partnership asking her to be the companies brand ambassador.

Marua, who is the partner to renowned artist Bahati, started marketing the company through her social media handles and that is when one of her fans whom she identifies as Jenifer sent money to Limavest in the hopes of becoming a landowner.

However, according to Diana who recently bought Bahati a Mercedes Benz, Jenifer is yet to receive any title deed for the piece of land she paid for, six months later.

"I would like to say this is one of the hardest posts I have ever written. I have really thought about it and this is after a few months of trying to get a Solution. @Waweru_Kuria and @Shiccowaweru of @Limavest_ on this Picture approached me sometime Mid- Last Year wanting me to Be a Brand Ambassador of their Company @Limavest_ that deals in "Selling Land"."

"Some Fans went an extra mile to send Money to @Limavest_ even without seeing the Land being sold out of the trust they had in me. To my followers, I apologize for not doing my due diligence to confirm if the said Land had the right Documentation by the Time I was making the trip to see the "LimaVest project" in MALINDI."

"I had a video call conversation with #Jennifer Who is based in the US. She had sent her brother to assess the 3 acres of land she had bought. Prior to the site visit, #Limavest had lied to #Jennifer that her Land was already planted with Pineapples and the Title Deeds were being processed. Attached are chats of #Jennifer Who had paid over Ksh700,000. It's now over 6 months and she has not received any of her Title Deeds or documentation to prove ownership of the three acres of land she paid for," wrote Diana.

When Jenifer asked Limavest to refund her money they responded by telling her to go to court. Diana says she has stopped conducting business with Limavest warning her fans that any further engagement between them and the company will be at their own risk.

"My team and I will do our best proffessionally and legally to make sure whoever has been conned is compensated. My apologies to Jennifer for what you are going through 🙏.. Let me take this opportunity to State that; I @Diana_Marua I am no longer working with @limavest_ , #Waweru or @Shiccowaweru and I wish to distânce myself from this malicious act and any association with @Limavest_ My dear followers please note that any land purchase, you engage yourself with them will be at your own risk. Thank you and May God Bless you all for your continued support," said Diana.

Limavest director Shicco Waweru responded to the allegations made against her and her company asking netizens to be patient as time is on her side.

"Be patient team! Time is on our side. Some will see what they wish, others will see what they want, but I choose to see what is infront of me without filter or fiction," wrote Shicco Waweru.